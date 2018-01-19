Echoes of the past: Can you spot yourself in this crowd?

Here we have a school hall that is full. Perhaps you are one of the young boys and girls, mums and grandmother’s who went to watch the school concert that day in 1967?

This is the main hall at Woodhouse School Daisy Road, with the audience eagerly watching and trying to catch the eye of their family member taking part. This scene was taken 51 years ago which could make these young children now in their early 50s.

I feel sure that any reader that spots themselves sat at the front in this photograph will now start to wonder, where have all those years gone. Those fifty years will seem to have gone almost in the blink of an eye.