Calderdale house prices see highest annual rise across Yorkshire

House prices leapt by 5.4 per cent in Calderdale in July, new figures show.

The significant boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 6.8 per cent annual growth – the highest in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Read: Calderdale care home to be demolished and these luxury apartments built in its place

The average Calderdale house price in July was £152,951, Land Registry figures show – a 5.4 per cent increase on June.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across Yorkshire and The Humber, where prices increased 1.9 per cent, and Calderdale outperformed the 0.5 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Calderdale rose by £9,800 – putting the area top among Yorkshire and The Humber’s 21 local authorities for annual growth.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Ryedale dropped 1.8 per cent in value, giving an average price of £228,000.

Owners of flats saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Calderdale in July – they increased 5.7 per cent, to £107,406 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5.6 per cent.

Read: 41 photos that will take you right back to a night out in Halifax in 2004

First-time buyers in Calderdale spent an average of £ 132,500 on their property – £8,500 more than a year ago, and £25,500 more than in July. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £169,900 – 28.2 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Buyers paid 8.5 per cent less than the average price in Yorkshire and The Humber (£167,000) in July for a property in Calderdale. Across Yorkshire and The Humber, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £233,000.

The most expensive properties in Yorkshire and The Humber were in Harrogate – £289,000 on average, and 1.9 times as much as in Calderdale. Harrogate properties cost 2.5 times as much as homes in Hull (£115,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average July sale price of £1.3 million could buy 15 properties in Burnley (average £84,000).

Read: These fisheries have been nominated for our Chip Shop of the Year competition - here's how to vote