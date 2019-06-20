British driving offences that carry penalty points – and how many

Driving offences which are generally penalised with penalty points as well as a fine in the UK have been revealed.

Specialists from LeaseVan.co.uk have clarified which 12 driving offences carry penalty points as standard and how many points drivers could be hit with.

From three penalty points for traffic light offences to ten for failing to report an accident, each breach of the law that could hurt drivers’ licences as well as their pockets has been highlighted.

Other infringements that could see Brits hit with points include failure to have a full view of the road and traffic ahead and inconsiderate driving.

British drivers who accumulate 12 or more penalty points through motoring offences within a three-year period can be banned from driving for up to six months (or more if they’ve if it’s not their first ban), if disqualification is not applied anyway at a court’s discretion for a more serious incident.

Accumulating six or more penalty points within two years of passing your driving test also leads to a licence withdrawal and re-test requirement.

Tim Alcock from LeaseVan.co.uk said: “Safety should be every vehicle owner’s priority when driving and we’re always right behind the police’s efforts to remove dangerous drivers from the roads.

“Motorists should be acutely aware that breaking the law while behind the wheel doesn’t just mean paying a fine and forgetting about it.

“It will land them with penalty points on their licence, which could ultimately lead to a ban from driving and potentially affect your job.

"We’ve highlighted the 12 UK driving offences where disqualification isn’t immediately obligatory and how many penalty points they can carry, to urge any drivers who might consider bending the rules to think again.”

1. Failing to stop after an accident or failing to report an accident – 5 to 10 points

2. Careless and inconsiderate driving – 3 to 9 points

3. Driving without insurance – 6 to 8 points

4. Using a hand held mobile phone when driving – 6 points

5. Failing to identify the driver of a vehicle – 6 points

6. Driving when disqualified – 6 points

7. Speeding – 3 to 6 points or 3 points fixed penalty

8. Driving after refusal or revocation of licence on medical grounds – 3 to 6 points

9. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence – 3 to 6 points

10. Failure to have proper control of the vehicle or full view of the road and traffic ahead – 3 points

11. Using a vehicle in a dangerous condition – 3 points in each case

12. Traffic light offences – 3 points