Brighouse pub named finalist in running to be crowned Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub

A Brighouse pub has been named as a finalist in this year's Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub contest.

Miller's Bar, Brighouse joins nine others in the final which was first launched by Welcome to Yorkshire in 2011 to help promote Yorkshire’s amazing variety of pubs.

Over 800 Yorkshire pubs were put forward by the public, of which the 10 most popular will now go head to head for the coveted award, including hopefuls from across all four corners of the county.

The vote will see country pubs go up against city pubs and foodie pubs go up against traditional CAMRA pubs showing the huge variety across the county.

The finalists of the competition are Black Bull Inn, Moulton; Black Lion, Bramley; Devonshire Arms, Cracoe; Huntsman Inn, Thurlstone; Listers Arms, Malham; Miller's Bar, Brighouse; Royal Oak, Ripon; The George Inn, Upper Denby;The Mended Drum, Huby and The Three Tuns, Hull.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s Commercial Director, Peter Dodd said: “This year’s competition is really exciting as none of the pubs shortlisted have ever won before, so we’ll have a brand-new winner for 2019 and it’s great to see so many new pubs thriving and being recognised for being the heart of their communities.

"We’ve had a fantastic number of nominations, with thousands of people showing their support and putting forward their favourite pubs across the county.

“It’s now the public’s turn to choose who should take the coveted title as they have a chance to vote for Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub. It’s a huge achievement for the 10 pubs that have been shortlisted and I wish them all the very best of luck!”

Voting is now open again for the public to select their winner. The pub with the most votes will be revealed at a special presentation on Welcome to Yorkshire’s stand at the Great Yorkshire Show on Tuesday, July 9.

To vote for your favourite pub visit Yorkshire.com/pub