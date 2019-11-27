Brighouse pub celebrates winning silver at UK’s biggest tourism awards

Staff at a Brighouse pub are raising a glass to themselves after winning silver at the UK’s biggest tourism awards.

The Millers Bar came runner up in the Pub of the Year category at the White Rose Awards, run by tourism agency Welcome to Yorkshire, at Leeds’ first direct Arena last night.

The Millers Bar will now go forward to compete in the national Visit England awards.

It’s the second year running they have made the hotly contested finals and went one better than last year.

Owner Euan Noble, who also owns the pub’s neighbouring ROKT Climbing Centre, said: “I am beyond proud of every single member of the team who make The Millers Bar what it is today and what we hope it will be tomorrow.

"As we continue to grow and go from strength to strength. To grab silver in front of a thousand people at this nationally significant awards ceremony is incredible and we now go on to compete at the national level with Visit England which is incredible.

“Back in late 2015 we were badly hit with floods so to fast forward a few years and see where we are now brings a tear to my eye.

"I must also thank all our regular and new customers who eat, drink and make merry at our venue and who we love to bits”

The canal-side pub also made the top three in the Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub competition as voted for by the public this summer, coming third.

