Average cost of a property in every Calder Valley neighbourhood revealed

This is the average house price for every neighbourhood in the Calder Valley.

The data, provided by the House of Commons library, shows the median house prices for properties sold in each neighbourhood in the Halifax constituency for June 2019.

In June 2019, the average house price was 225,000

1. Ripponden, Rishworth and Barkisland

2. Hebden Bridge
In June 2019, the average house price was 198,250

2. Hebden Bridge

3. Hipperholme
In June 2019, the average house price was 196,500

3. Hipperholme

4. Rastrick West
In June 2019, the average house price was 168,538

4. Rastrick West

In June 2019, the average house price was 168,538
