19 pictures showing life in Elland over the years

Let's take a trip down memory lane with pictures of Elland over the years.

These photos have been taken from the Halifax Courier picture archive feature local landmarks, street scenes and pubs from across Elland over recent years.

The Rex Cinema is an iconic Elland landmark that has been entertaining residents since 1912. This picture shows Harry Potter fans queuing outside in 2004 ready to see the third film in the franchise.

1. Rex Cinema

An exciting annual event in the Elland calendar is the Round Table Charity Bonfire at Hullen Edge Park.

2. Elland bonfire

Back in the day The Bridge was located at one end of Elland Bridge. The venue was formerly The Royal Hotel and is now a Wellbeing centre.

3. The Bridge

Many residents will remember swimming at Elland baths. Sadly back in 2011 the pool was closed due to structural defects and in 2014 the 110-year-old building was demolished.

4. Elland Swimming Baths

