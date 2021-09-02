13 photo memories from Brighouse in the late 2000s

Here are 13 photos from Brighouse in the late 2000s - can you spot anyone you know?
1. 2009
David Cameron answered questions from residents in Calderdale at a Cameron Direct event at Brighouse High School back in 2009.
2. 2009
Diane White with her series of books, like the Mr Men books, on vegetable and fruits, pictured back in 2009 in Brighouse.
3. 2008
Environment Agency staff fishing at Rileys Pond near Brighouse where they were checking on the fish in the pond back in 2008.
4. 2006
Sugden Mills, Brighouse back in 2006.