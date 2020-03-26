Town Hall Dental offer digital check ups

In order to reduce the risk of spreading Coronavirus, Town Hall Dental is now offering a video consulatation service.

The Brighouse dentist's video appointments will allow staff to diagnose any issues patients might be facing, whilst also adhering to social distancing precautions.

Imran Rangzeb, Principal Dentist, and Rachel Dilley, Practice Manager of Town Hall Dental.

Staff will still be providing care for those with emergency dental issues, but have advised that anyone with Covid-19 symptoms should stay at home.

Rachel Dilley, Practice Manager at Town Hall Dental said: “Our role now as a practice is to provide support for as many people in need in the community as possible, while taking the stress from the NHS and the amazing workers fighting the virus on the front lines.

"Being able to provide consultations for patients remotely ensures that people can stay home and prevent any unnecessary social contact”.

"The practice is now rolling out a video consultation service, where patients can speak directly to their dentist either by phone or video chat, who can diagnose any oral health problems remotely and prescribe the best actions or medications to take. The practice has pledged to continue doing what they can to help those in need.

“We are looking at anything we can do to help the health service in this difficult time. We’re currently liaising with our suppliers to ensure that healthcare workers can get the right protective equipment and trying to get as many COVID-19 tests as possible in the local area”.