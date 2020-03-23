These restaurant chains in Calderdale have closed due to coronavirus outbreak

A number of chain restaurants in Calderdale have closed their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak

This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson told cafes, pubs and restaurants to close their doors, except takeaways, at a daily briefing last Friday.

McDonald's has closed all of its outlets, as well as its delivery service on Uber Eats..

These include the venues at Salterhebble Hill, Halifax; Old Market Street, Halifax; and Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Costa Coffee has also closed the majority of its stores, with some hospital branches staying open.

Calderdale stores affected are Woolshops Shopping Centre, Halifax; and Commercial Street, Brighouse.

Chicken restaurant Nando's, and its delivery services, has temporarily closed, affecting the store in Broad Street Plaza, Halifax.

Sandwich Chain Subway has closed all of its stores.

In Calderdale there are two Subways, one in Brighouse and one in Halifax.

These recent closures come as Beefeater, TGI Friday’s and Frankie and Benny’s, which all have restaurants in Broad Street Plaza, announced their closure last week.

Chains only available for delivery

While some chains are closing their stores entirely, some have only implemented a partial shut down, such as closing their dine-in areas but remaining open for takeaway and delivery.

These are the restaurants that are operating in such a way:

Pizza Hut: all of the sit down dining areas of the pizza chain have been closed, but is still available for takeaway collection and delivery

Burger King: many of the drive thru locations are open for takeaway, as well as remaining available for delivery

KFC: seating areas closed, but available via drive-thru, takeaway and home delivery