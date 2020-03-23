These chain restaurants in Calderdale are set to close due to coronavirus outbreak

A number of chain restaurants in Calderdale are set to close their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak

This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson told cafes, pubs and restaurants to close their doors, except takeaways, at a daily briefing last Friday.

McDonald's has announced it will be closing all of its outlets, as well as its delivery service on Uber Eats from 7pm, today.

These include the venues at Salterhebble Hill, Halifax; Old Market Street, Halifax; and Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Costa Coffee will also be closing the majority of its stores, with some hospital branches staying open.

Calderdale stores affected are Woolshops Shopping Centre, Halifax; and Commercial Street, Brighouse.

Chicken restaurant Nando's, and its delivery services, has temporarily closed, affecting the store in Broad Street Plaza, Halifax.

These recent closures come as Beefeater, TGI Friday’s and Frankie and Benny’s, which all have restaurants in Broad Street Plaza, announced their closure last week.