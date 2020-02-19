Scouring the web puts cancer patients in Calderdale at risk, warns charity

More than 600 people living with cancer in Calderdale who turned to the internet to get information about cancer diagnosis have experienced a detrimental impact on their mental health.

A leading cancer charity is concerned that patients in Calderdale who turn to the internet to get information about their cancer have been left anxious, depressed or confused and are at risk of finding bogus cures.

New research from Macmillan Cancer Support, based on a YouGov survey of 2,000 people with cancer in the UK, reveals:

Around 2 in 5 people with cancer in Yorkshire and the Humber (42%) look online for information about their diagnosis, and of these at least 1 in 4 (25%) feel anxious, depressed or confused afterwards – representing more than 600 people in Calderdale

1 in 25 people with cancer in Yorkshire and the Humber (4%) who looked online were left thinking they were going to die

1 in 20 people with cancer in Yorkshire and the Humber (5%) who looked online found ‘bogus’ cures

The charity attributes the worrying habit of scouring the web to the confusion that comes with a diagnosis, despite the best efforts of frontline staff amid record NHS vacancies and unmanageable workload.

This is exemplified by the 1 in 4 people with cancer in Yorkshire and the Humber (25%) who felt overwhelmed by information when they were first diagnosed, and the top reasons for checking online being to look for more information (73% of those who looked online in Yorkshire and the Humber gave this as a reason) and to find out their prognosis (51%).

Jane Melvin, Head of Partnerships, North and North West England, at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “In today’s digital society, it is understandable that people look up their diagnosis online when they’re told they have cancer. However, it is extremely concerning that such a high number of people who turn to the internet for support are presented with such a seemingly negative outlook.

“It is vital people with cancer are supported from day one. This not only depends on the cancer workforce having the time and capacity to fully explain what a diagnosis means, but also signposting people to reputable sources to ensure they start their cancer experience on the right foot.”

In 2017 the charity introduced its first digital nurse to support its Online Community and now, in response to the growing number of people diagnosed with cancer every year and the need for patients to access accurate information, Macmillan has launched a new tailored information and support service from the point of diagnosis.

This service aims to help people recently diagnosed cope with the physical, financial and emotional impacts of cancer and make sense of the information overload that comes with hearing the news that you have cancer.

For more information visit www.macmillan.org.uk/diagnosis.

