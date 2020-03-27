Reminder of social distancing rules if you need to make essential journeys

Advice from the UK government is to stay at home and only go out for essential reasons.

With everyone told to stay at home to reduce the risk of spreading the coronvirus it has never been more important to understand social distancing when essential journeys have to be made.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

An essential journey has been described as going to get food, medicine, exercise once a day or to work if absolutely essential.

What is social distancing?

Social distancing measures are steps you can take to reduce social interaction between people. This will help reduce the transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

They are to:

o Avoid contact with someone who is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19). These symptoms include high temperature and/or new and continuous cough

o Avoid non-essential use of public transport when possible

o Work from home, where possible. Your employer should support you to do this. Please refer to employer guidance for more information

o Avoid large and small gatherings in public spaces, noting that pubs, restaurants, leisure centres and similar venues are currently shut as infections spread easily in closed spaces where people gather together.

o Avoid gatherings with friends and family. Keep in touch using remote technology such as phone, internet, and social media

o Use telephone or online services to contact your GP or other essential services

o Stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people

Advice on handwashing and respiratory hygiene

There are general principles you can follow to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

o Washing your hands more often - with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitiser when you get home or into work, when you blow your nose, sneeze or cough, eat or handle food

o Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

o Avoid close contact with people who have symptoms

o Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in a bin and wash your hands

o Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces in the home

For more information from Public Health England visit www.gov.uk.