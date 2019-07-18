Organ donation falls across West Yorkshire as 242 people wait for life-saving transplants

Organ donation across West Yorkshire has fallen in the last 12 months, new figures published today can reveal.

A total of 35 people gave the gift of life by donating their organs after death, according to the Organ Donation and Transplantation Activity Report 2018/19.

This is a fall of 10 per cent on the previous 12 months where 39 people across the county donated organs after their death.

Nationally, there was a record number of organ donors, with 1,600 people saving lives through deceased organ donation over the last year.

The report also shows that across the UK, fewer people died in circumstances where they were able to donate their organs – 225 fewer than in 2017/18.

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant said: “We’re incredibly grateful to all the courageous donors and their families across the country, who helped us to save so many lives last year.

“Organ donation is the only hope for many desperately ill people. We know many families feel a sense of pride and comfort from their decision to let their final act to be saving lives through organ donation.

“No lifesaving transplant would be possible without the generosity of every donor and their families, who give their support and say ‘yes’ to organ donation.

Over the last five years, 82 people across West Yorkshire died before they received the organ they desperately needed.

Figures released today also show there are currently 242 people across West Yorkshire waiting for an organ transplant.

From spring 2020, the law around organ and tissue donation in England is changing. All adults in England will be considered as having agreed to donate their own organs when they die unless they record a decision not to donate or are in one of the excluded groups.

Mr Clarkson said: “There are 242 people across West Yorkshire waiting for a transplant now. Their only hope for a new life is that a family in their time of grief will make the wonderful decision to agree to organ donation.

“With the law around organ donation changing, we urge everyone to find out about the choices available to them.”