New defibrillators installed to save more lives in Calderdale

A Brighouse charity has helped raise funds for two public access automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

Heartbeat, which is a heart support group in Brighouse, raised the money for the devices which will be sited at Healthy Living Pharmacy, Bailiff Bridge and Southowram Social Club.

Brighouse and District Lions have also donated £1,000 towards these and a further two more AEDs in the near future. Each cabinet has a plaque with the details of all the people and organisations who have donated towards the costs of the individual unit.

Heartbeat is currently working with Millroyd Mill and a person in Lightcliffe on installing two more units and has contact with a Clifton group to install a further unit.

It has also purchased an AED for Clifton and Lightcliffe Band for it to take to all its concerts. The charity also trained twenty members of the band in CPR and use of the AED at the Brighouse Sports Club.

Four years ago, there were no 24/7 public access AEDs in the Brighouse area.

But now Heartbeat has six and other groups have installed five.

Heartbeat has raised over £12,000 so far and trained more than 100 people in their use.

Any group interested in installing units in their area can contact Heartbeat by emailing info@heartbeat.uk.com.

Heartbeat’s chairman Lesley Slater said: “We are really pleased with the number of life saving AEDs we have installed and the plans for at least a further three this year.

“Heartbeat is growing year on year and making a difference to the lives of its members with its exercise classes, Tai Chi classes, walks and social events and to the local community with the installation of the AEDs.”

On May 18 at Brighouse Sports Club, Heartbeat will be holding its annual Spring Fayre from 12pm until 3.30pm. There will be stalls as well as games and refreshments.

