Morrisons launches food box service filled with essentials

There is the option of a meat or veggie box for £35.
Morrisons has launched new food boxes filled with everyday essentials in an effort to stop overcrowding at supermarkets during the COVID-19 crisis.
The boxes are designed to provide shoppers with everyday essentials, without needing to leave your home.
They contain £30 worth of groceries delivered directly to your door for £5.
The contents of the boxes are random but the supermarket has said that they are full of the essentials.
They are designed to feed two adults for a week.
So what could you expect from a typical box?
A meat box could include: Canned baked beans, soup and pasta sauce; Milk; Dairy products such as butter and cheese; Bread; Rice and pasta; Meat products, such as sausage, bacon and cooked meat; Vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots and onions; Fresh meat such as chicken or beef; Essential household items.
A vegetarian box could include: Canned baked beans, soup and pasta sauce; Milk; Dairy products such as butter and cheese; Bread; Rice and pasta; Vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots and onions; Vegetarian proteins; Essential household items.
For more information visit www.morrisons.com/food-boxes