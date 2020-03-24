Morrisons launches food box service filled with essentials

There is the option of a meat or veggie box for £35.

Morrisons has launched new food boxes filled with everyday essentials in an effort to stop overcrowding at supermarkets during the COVID-19 crisis.

Morrisons launches food box service filled with essentials

Morrisons launches food box service filled with essentials

The boxes are designed to provide shoppers with everyday essentials, without needing to leave your home.

Read more: Morrisons installs large clear screens at checkouts to support social distancing in stores

They contain £30 worth of groceries delivered directly to your door for £5.

The contents of the boxes are random but the supermarket has said that they are full of the essentials.

They are designed to feed two adults for a week.

So what could you expect from a typical box?

A meat box could include: Canned baked beans, soup and pasta sauce; Milk; Dairy products such as butter and cheese; Bread; Rice and pasta; Meat products, such as sausage, bacon and cooked meat; Vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots and onions; Fresh meat such as chicken or beef; Essential household items.

A vegetarian box could include: Canned baked beans, soup and pasta sauce; Milk; Dairy products such as butter and cheese; Bread; Rice and pasta; Vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots and onions; Vegetarian proteins; Essential household items.

For more information visit www.morrisons.com/food-boxes