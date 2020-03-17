List of Yorkshire events cancelled and venues closed over coronavirus pandemic

Events across Yorkshire are being cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a list of events called off in the region that we know of, along with the dates they were meant to go ahead, and rescheduling plans where organisers have stated them.

All events at Leeds Grand Theatre are cancelled for the time being. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Anne Lister Birthday Weekend in Halifax, April 1 to 5.

Wakefield Hospice 10k has been called off.

Apprenticeships: Working for Business, Leeds First Direct Arena, March 19 - new date TBC.

Be Curious, a day of free family activities hosted by the University of Leeds, was due to be held on March 28 - postponed until October 10.

Books by the Beach, Scarborough, April 24 to 26.

Cat Empire, Leeds Beckett Students' Union, March 17.

Evanescence & Within Temptation, Leeds First Direct Arena, April 30 - new date TBC.

Halifax Museums - Shibden Hall, Bankfield Museum and Heptonstall Museum closed to the public from Friday March 20 until further notice.

Harrogate Spring Flower Show, April 23 to 26.

Harrogate Theatre, closed until March 31, but the decision to be reviewed from March 23.

Hebden Bridge Film Festival, March 27 and 29 - postponed with possible September rescheduling.

Hull City Hall and Hull New Theatre, closed for three months.

Kiplingcotes Derby, March 19.

Leeds Digital Festival, April 20 to May 1 - physical events postponed until autumn.

Leeds Grand Theatre and City Varieties cease public performance from March 17.

Leeds International Festival, April 30 and May 9 - monitoring situation closely.

Leeds Playhouse, all performances of Oliver Twist, Be The Example, Be The Voice and Missing People are cancelled this week.

Leeds Young Film Festival, March and April - postponed.

Museums Sheffield (Millennium Gallery, Graves Gallery and Weston Park Museum), closed from today.

Planet Earth II, Leeds First Direct Arena, Saturday, March 28 - new date TBC.

Pocklington Arts Centre, closed from March 17.

Rick Astley, Leeds First Direct Arena, April 3 – new date TBC.

Scarborough Punk Festival, March 28 - postponed until March 26 to 27 2021.

Sci-Fi Scarborough, April 4 to 5.

Sheffield Doc/Fest - to make a decision by March 31.

Sheffield Theatres (including Crucible and Lyceum), events cancelled from March 17 - performances from April 5 under review.

Sounds Like This Festival 2020, March 9 to 20 - all remaining live events within and linked to Leeds College of Music postponed.

Springtime Live at Great Yorkshire Showground, March 28.

StokerCon UK, Scarborough, April 16 to 19.

Theatre Royal Wakefield, all performances cancalled until March 28 at least.

The Who, Leeds First Direct Arena, March 25 - new date TBC.

Vale of York 10k, April 10.

Wakefield Hospice 10k, March 29 - postponed.

Wentworth Woodhouse events - but the house still open.

York Literature Festival, due to start March 19 - postponed until further notice.

York Theatre Royal, closed from March 17.