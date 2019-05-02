Family of former Brighouse furnaceman killed by asbestos seek answers

The loved ones of a former furnaceman from Brighouse who died of asbestos-related disease in 2018 have joined with legal experts to call on his old workmates to come forward and help them gain justice in relation to his death.

Ian Henderson died aged 73 last year with a subsequent inquest recording that he died of industrial disease with a specific cause of lung cancer and asbestosis.

Following the hearing, his family instructed specialist asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell’s Leeds office to investigate just how Ian came to be exposed to the deadly material and whether it could have been avoided.

Now, as part of their ongoing work, the legal experts are specifically seeking more information regarding the conditions he would have faced during his employment at J Blakeborough & Sons in the 1970s and 1980s.

With this in mind, they have joined with Ian’s family to appeal to anyone who worked with him to come forward and provide information regarding his time at the company.

Dominic Riley, the legal expert at Irwin Mitchell who is acting for the family, said: “This is yet another tragic case which has highlighted the terrible impact that exposure to asbestos materials can have.

“Sadly we see a great number of cases in which individuals have gone on to develop asbestos-related illnesses, with their initial contact with the material often taking place many years prior to diagnosis.

“Our clients are desperate for answers regarding how Ian died and we would be hugely grateful to anyone who can help us in our efforts.”

Tracy Taylor, Ian’s daughter, said: “It has been less than a year since my Dad died and we miss him. While nothing will ever change what has happened, our efforts to come to terms with the loss have been affected by the many questions we have regarding the illness which took his life.

“We would appreciate any help that his former workmates could provide regarding the potential use of asbestos at J Blakeborough & Sons. Any information could make a huge difference.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dominic RIley on 0113 394 6829 or email dominic.riley@irwinmitchell.com.