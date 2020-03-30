Elland couple return home after being stranded in the Philippines

Georgina Lodge and James Hepworth have returned to Calderdale after being stranded on holiday in the Philippines.

James, 28,and Georgina, 27, were enjoying the holiday of a lifetime when the Coronavirus outbreak occured. The two were left stranded on the small island Palawan, in the El Nido region of the Philippines.

After struggling to get help from the authorities and their local MPs, the pair had to fork out £5,000 on flights home.

"We've had the journey from hell. Because we were on such a remote island, they stopped all transport and it was an absolute battle to get home.

"The flights were so expensive, we're really fortunate and grateful that we were able to afford to get home. There's a lot of people still stranded," said administrative assistant Georgina.

Once back on home soil, the couple had nowhere to stay, as they had rented out their flat to a tennant.

"We don't want to put anyone at risk and we have a tennant in our flat in Elland. None of our family or friends had a spare rental property.

"When we went on booking sites nothing was available and people were quite rude saying we shouldn't be leaving the house. It felt like we were in the nativity and there was no room at inn."

They then decided to post their story on the Facebook group '50 Shades of Halifax', asking if anyone had a property they could rent whilst they were in isolation.

"We were completly inundated with responses. The one that stood out for us was a lady called Jane Harrington, who runs Dyer's Cottages, near King Cross. She offered us a space and gave us 50 per cent off our stay and even made sure there was food in for our arrival.

"We're feeling so relieved to have somewhere to safely isolate in. Now it's just a case of killing time and keeping our distance. It all feels a bit weird at the moment but we're just really grateful to be back in the UK safely."

Dyer Cottage owner Jane Harrington said: "It was actually my housekeeper that saw Georgina's post. They seem like lovely, genuine people and I felt sorry for them so we just wanted to help them out."

Jane is currently offering spaces to key workers who need to self isolate. For more information click here. Please email dyerscottage@outlook.com prior to booking.