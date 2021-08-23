UPDATED: Brighouse Sports Centre due to reopen this afternoon after shutting because of coronavirus
Brighouse Sports and Leisure Centre is expected to open this afternoon after being closed on Saturday because of Covid-19.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 10:17 am
Calderdale Council announced on Saturday morning that it was closing the centre "as a precautionary step" for a deep clean after a number of positive tests.
"We have taken the precautionary step of closing Brighouse Sports and Leisure Centre following a number of positive Covid-19 cases so that we can carry out a deep clean," it posted on social media.
"Anyone who is a contact of those affected has been informed. We apologise for any inconvenience this causes."
The council has announced today that it expects the centre to open at 1pm.