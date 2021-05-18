REVEALED: The Covid cases and infection rates for all areas of Halifax and Calder Valley
These are the latest coronavirus figures for every area of Calderdale over the last seven days.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 3:39 pm
According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus in every area of Calderdale over the seven days up to May 12. Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals. Pictures from Google Street View are for illustrative purposes only. The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000.
Page 1 of 7