The areas of Halifax where Covid rates are rising or falling

Latest weekly Covid figures for every area of Halifax, Brighouse, Todmorden and more

These are the latest coronavirus figures for areas of Calderdale that saw a rise in cases over the last seven days.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 9:14 am

According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus over the seven days up to May 26. Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals. Pictures from Google Street View are for illustrative purposes only. The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000.

1. Central Halifax & Boothtown

There were fewer than 3 cases.

Buy photo

2. Clifton & Bailiff Bridge

There were fewer than 3 cases.

Buy photo

3. Elland

There were fewer than 3 cases.

Buy photo

4. Mytholmroyd & Cragg Vale

There were fewer than 3 cases.

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 7