According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus over the seven days up to July 13.

Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals.

Pictures from Google Street View are for illustrative purposes only. The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000.

1. Brighouse 42 new cases (up 4 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 528.2

2. Central Halifax & Boothtown 45 new cases (up 23 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 515.5

3. Clifton & Bailiff Bridge 22 new cases (down 13 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 238.7

4. Elland 68 new cases (up 34 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 640.0