How many Covid cases are in my area? Latest case rates for every neighbourhood in Calderdale
These are the latest coronavirus figures for areas of Calderdale over the last seven days.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 7:00 am
According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus over the seven days up to June 29.
Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals.
Pictures from Google Street View are for illustrative purposes only. The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000.
