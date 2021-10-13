Calderdale has sixth highest case rate in England, say senior councillors

Cabinet member for Adult Services and Wellbeing, Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn (Lab, Calder) and Cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) have posted about case rates in detail on social media.

Coun Fenton-Glynn has also slammed anti-vaccination protesters in his ward’s main town Hebden Bridge and says he will keep “calling out” their behaviour.

Halifax Town Hall

“I was appalled to see a member of the protest tell a member of the public that coronavirus was not responsible for her mothers death.

“I am aware that the protesters would rather I didn’t call out their behaviour.

“Please be assured I will continue to publicise what I think is in the best interests of keeping everyone safe and while they have free speech they don’t have the right not to be criticised,” he said.

Coun Wilkinson said the success of the vaccination programme has broken the link between infection and hospitalisations and the country has opened up again as a result.

However, the situation has become more serious again and Calderdale has rising coronavirus case rates and is currently sixth highest in the country.

There were 1,150 positive coronavirus cases from tests in the week September 26 to October 4 and there will be more people with the virus who have not been tested, he said.

The case rate figure of 544 per 100,000 makes Calderdale the sixth highest of 314 local authorities in England, says Coun Wilkinson.

“Our test positivity rate currently sits at 12.5 per cent, higher than the national average of eight per cent and Yorkshire and Humber average of ten per cent,” he posted.

By far the highest numbers affected are those of school age, and the 25-59 age group – possibly associated with those who have school aged children) – with 11-16 year olds have a rate of 2,700 per 100,000, the vast majority of cases appearing to have been picked up in education settings since the government removed most COVID safety measures in schools, he said.

The vaccination programme has weakened the link between cases and hospitalisations, and Coun Wilkinson urges people to get their COVID vaccinations, with the borough having a “walk up” offer for everyone over 17 entitled to a vaccine.

Also this week Calderdale CCG have started rolling out vaccinations in schools high schools for 12-15 year olds.

Coun Fenton-Glynn said currently there are just under 100 people in hospitals in the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, which is about 60 per cent of the peak numbers in hospital during the peak in January this year.

In the latest weekly period from September 26, 2021, to October 2, 2021, the number of cases in Calderdale fell slightly by eight on the previous reporting period to 1,150, say Calderdale Council’s statistics.

This gives a case rate of 543.9 per 100,000 people (down 3.8).

Age ranges with the highest case rates per 100,000 were the 5-10s and 11-16s, while the age ranges showing an increasing number of cases per 100,000 were the 0-4s and 17-18s.

Between September 18 and September 24, 2021, there were six deaths (up three on the previous reporting period).

As of October 7, 2021, there were 101 acute hospital beds occupied, up 22 on the previous period, and ten intensive cared beds occupied (the same as the previous reporting period).

Between September 27, 2021, and October 3, 2021, there were 7,294 PCR tests taken (up 502 on the previous equivalent period). There were 10,927 lateral flow tests carried out in the same period (down 1,673 on the previous period).

Case rates vary in different parts of the borough with some areas showing improved figures and some facing rises, according to Government data.