Although cases of Covid-19 in Calderdale have remained relatively stable in recent weeks, the rates remain some of the highest in the country, and it looks like they will rise in the coming days. With the risk of new variants that may spread more easily, it’s especially important that we all do what we can to prevent the further spread of the virus.

The Council has updated its advice to provide clear and concise guidance about the best ways everyone can support a reduction in cases in the borough. By following the ‘five big things’ it will help to keep people safe and reduce the opportunity for new variants to develop and spread.

Advice on how to help reduce the spread of COVID as restrictions ease

1. Keep our distance and limit mixing with people we don’t live with.

2. Wear a face covering where necessary, unless medically exempt.

3. Self-isolate if we test positive or are a contact of someone who has tested positive.

4. Meet others outside where possible, and if not then let the fresh air in.

5. Book our vaccine when we are invited by the NHS.

Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Health, Deborah Harkins, said: “As Covid restrictions continue to ease across the country it’s incredibly important that we all continue to play our part to help prevent cases rising in the borough. We’ve updated our advice to stress the importance of ‘five big things’ that will really help to prevent the virus spread.

“Thankfully we’re seeing a reduction in hospitalisations and serious illness due to Covid, but we must all remain cautious about the spread of the virus, particularly as there are still unknowns about what impact the latest relaxation of restrictions will have on case rates and on new variants of Covid-19.

“The continued successful rollout of the vaccine gives us hope for a more familiar future, but it’s vital we don’t take risks and undermine the amazing work that everyone has been doing, for so long. Please keep up your efforts to protect yourself and your loved ones and help us keep case rates as low as possible.”

The Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Tim Swift, said: “We know that the relaxation in restrictions has been so welcome to so many, especially those who may not have seen loved ones properly in over a year. However, we need to remember to keep up the good work and approach these further freedoms with caution, as well as our usual kindness.