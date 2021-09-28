479 further coronavirus cases diagnosed in Calderdale over the weekend

These are the 23 areas of Calderdale which have seen a rise in Covid cases for the seven days up to September 21

A total of 27,765 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Calderdale when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 27 (Monday), up from 27,286 on Friday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 100,228 over the period, to 7,701,715.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Calderdale.

The dashboard shows 349 people had died in the area by September 27 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is an increase on four the previous week.

They were among 11,907 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Calderdale.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Calderdale have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 136,862 people had received both jabs by September 26 (Sunday) – 76% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.