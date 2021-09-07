327 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in Calderdale

A total of 24,874 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Calderdale when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 6 (Monday), up from 24,547 on Friday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 113,958 over the period, to 7,018,927.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Calderdale.

The dashboard shows 338 people had died in the area by September 6 (Monday) – up from 335 on Friday.

It means there have been eight deaths in the past week, which is an increase on three the previous week.

They were among 11,612 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Calderdale.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Calderdale have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 133,679 people had received both jabs by September 5 (Sunday) – 74% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.