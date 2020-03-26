Coronavirus: Self-employed support package announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a support package for self-employed people which would cover 80 per cent of average earnings over the past three years.

Mr Sunak previously announced measures to cover 80 per cent of the wages of employees to ensure they were not laid off if businesses came into difficulty during the coronavirus crisis, but this prompted outrage from those who worked for themselves and were also facing a loss of income.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak answering questions from the media via a video link during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photo: PA Video/PA Wire

However the Chancellor announced today the scheme would be matched for the self-employed, with figures based on the past three years of earnings.

Speaking at the daily briefing at 10 Downing Street, Mr Sunak said the self employed had not been forgotten about or left behind.

But he also warned the way the self-employed are taxed will need to be addressed in the future, saying if people want to benefit equally they must pay-in equally.

Mr Sunak said the grants given to the self-employed would be taxable, and the coronavirus business loan scheme could be accessed until the grants were rolled out.

He also confirmed the self-employed could still work, if they were able to and it was safe to do so.

The grants will be available for anyone with trading profits of up to £50,000 and only those who make the majority of their money through self-employment would be eligible.

The package comes after the Government came under sustained pressure as its initial package of financial support only covered employees.

Boris Johnson has previously warned that the self-employed may not be able to get through the coronavirus crisis "without any kind of hardship at all".

But the Prime Minister said he wanted to get "parity of support" so the self-employed could have similar levels of protection to waged workers.

Mr Sunak said "This scheme will be open to people across the UK for at least three months.

"And, I will extend it for longer if necessary. You will be able to claim these grants and continue to do business."

He added: "To make sure that the scheme provides targeted support for those most in need it will open to anyone with trading profits of up to £50,000."

Mr Sunak said those eligible will be contacted by HMRC and the money will be paid into their bank accounts.

And he said anyone who missed January's filing deadline will have four weeks to submit their tax return so no-one misses out on support.