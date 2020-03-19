Coronavirus in Calderdale: Brighouse events including 1940s weekend to be postponed

Brighouse Business Improvement District (BID) has announced that all upcoming town centre events have been postponed until further notice.

This includes the Easter Trail, the April Artisan Market and most probably the 1940s weekend.

In a statement, Brighouse BID said: "Brighouse BID are committed to supporting the town centre and supporting the local economy by delivering high-quality events.

Read more: Filming for Ackley Bridge series four postponed amid coronavirus



"However, at this difficult time, we need to prioritise public health and safety.

"We are working closely to follow the Government's guidance and have therefore decided upon the following:

"1. You will have recently received your levy bill for 2020/2021 which is due on April. We will not be chasing any outstanding payments for at least three months until we know what the situation will be post the outbreak.

"2. The office on Bradford Road will now be closed until further notice. We will be available by telephone 01484 937006 or email at info@brighousebid.co.uk

"3. All events in Brighouse have been postponed until further notice. This includes the Easter Trail, the April Artisan Market and most probably the 1940s weekend.

"Clearly, this course of action is dictated by new government measures announced, almost on a daily basis – and in such unprecedented uncertainty – this is now our only option."

For more information visit www.brighousebid.co.uk