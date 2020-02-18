Chance to find out more about £12million Rastrick care development

The development has been commissioned by Calderdale Council and is expected to be opened by the end of the year.

Calderdale residents have the opportunity to discover more about a unique extra care scheme that’s being designed to provide both supported living apartments and create new amenities for the community.

The drop in event, being held on February 26, 1pm-7pm, in the Main Hall at Brighouse Civic Centre, will give more information about the £12million development, including plans for an on-site restaurant, café and salon which will all be open to the local community.

Railway Bridge View, in Rastrick, is being developed by Home Group to provide 65 new homes for people aged over 55 who require on-going care and support to live independently.

Teresa Snaith, Head of Development for Supported at Home Group, said: “We’re delighted to be creating this scheme to provide specialist housing to the local community.

“Home Group has a long history in building supported services and we work hard to ensure the environments we create, as part of our community wellbeing schemes, maximise independence and enable those that live in them to enjoy more fulfilling lives.

“We want residents to remain active for longer, less isolated and empowered to do the things they love. Our services also encourage engagement with the local community, including the creation of shared facilities and amenities that everyone can use and enjoy.”

Railway Bridge View has been commissioned by Calderdale Council and is expected to be opened by the end of the year.

The scheme includes 42 one-bed and 23 two-bed apartments, with affordable rented and shared ownership options available on both. The service will also include 10 apartments that have been designed, in partnership with Alzheimer’s Society and Halifax-based Memory Lane Café, for people with dementia.

The drop in event is for anyone interested in seeing plans for what the new service will both include and look like, as well as those either looking to join Home Group or run one of the commercial elements.

For more information about the event contact Gemma Hutchinson, Mobilisation Manager at Home Group, at gemma.hutchinson@homegroup.org.uk