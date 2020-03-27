Calderdale Royal Hospital suspends visiting times until further notice due to coronavirus

Visiting times have been suspended until further notice at Calderdale Royal Hospital due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As of today, people will no longer be able to visit sick relatives in hospital, in Salterhebble, during the previously specified visiting hours.

Calderdale Royal Hospital

The suspension on visiting times has been enforced in an attempt to ensure the health of patients and NHS staff as they battle against the spread of COVID-19.

A statement from the Calderdale Royal Hospital said: "Visiting is suspended with immediate effect and until further notice."

The hospital stated only exceptional circumstances apply where one visitor will be permitted to visit – and must be an immediate family member or carer.

The exceptional circumstances are below:

The patient you wish to visit is receiving end-of-life care.

You are the birthing partner accompanying a woman in labour.

You are a parent or appropriate adult visiting your child.

"Please contact the ward or department in advance to discuss appropriate arrangements," the statement said.

"Your health, safety and well-being, that of our patients, communities and individuals and teams across the organisation remain our absolute priority.

"Please find other ways of keeping in touch with your loved ones in hospital, like phone and video calls.

"Everyone should follow the expert national guidance on social distancing and self-isolation, staying at home wherever possible, to help limit the spread of coronavirus, protect the most vulnerable people in our communities and our NHS."

For more advice on taking care at home, visit: gov.uk/stayathome

For more guidelines, visit: gov.uk/coronavirus