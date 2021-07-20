Calderdale Parkruns to return this weekend for the first time after lockdown

Halifax parkrun at Shroggs Park back in 2019.

The 5k events, which include routes at Shroggs Park in Halifax, Wellholme Park in Brighouse and Centre Vale Park in Todmorden, take place up and down the country at 9am on Saturdays and encourage people to get moving.

Will Worboys, Event Director of Centre Vale Parkrun, said: “We are all ready to go again and and it’s overdue!

"We have changed a few things to keep everybody safe including more spacious start and finish areas to allow distancing and changed our course slightly.

“Parkrun is about a lot more than just running or walking 5k and the benefits of exercise are well known. It is also a chance to get together with others in the community in the fresh air.

“People need socialisation, routine and exercise now more than ever after the year and a half we’ve all been through. These things are the cornerstones to wellbeing in mental and physical and parkrun ticks all the boxes.

"Some people never run but just come down to volunteer and that is just as valuable to themselves and the community."

Parkrun UK have said: "We’re working closely with ambassadors and event teams to ensure everything is in place for a smooth reopening.

"An up-to-date list of 5k parkrun events with landowner permission can be found at blog.parkrun.com, and the vast majority of those events are now preparing to reopen on Saturday 24 July. Please check local event pages for cancellations."