Calderdale among the best at treating cancer patients within target

Cancer patients in Calderdale had some of the shortest wait times in England for starting treatment in August, figures reveal.

However, Cancer Research warns too many patients still wait too long after an urgent GP referral, and that there “just aren’t enough people” in the NHS to carry out tests.

NHS England figures show that 92 per cent of NHS Calderdale CCG patients received their first cancer treatment within two months of a GP urgent referral in August. This is up from 83 per cent in August last year.

The NHS has a target for 85 per cent of all referrals to start treatment within two months.

Matt Case, Cancer Research UK’s policy manager, said: “Too many patients are waiting too long after an urgent GP referral to get a diagnosis and start treatment. It’s already a stressful time for them, and delays can make that even worse.

“Diagnosing more cancers at an early stage is impossible without more people being referred for tests. But despite NHS staff working harder than ever, there just aren’t enough people to deliver the number of tests needed.

“These figures give us a monthly reminder of how much pressure the NHS is under. To have any chance of meeting its ambitions for early diagnosis, the Government must invest to make sure we have enough key cancer staff now and in the future.”

The figures also show that there is now a record number of patients missing out on the two-week target from referral to a consultant appointment across the country.

In Calderdale, 98 per cent of patients had their first consultant appointment within two weeks, meeting the 93 per cent target.

Meanwhile, 92 per cent had their cancer-related surgery within a month, against a target of 94 per cent.

Across England, the proportion of those waiting within two weeks for their first appointment dropped to a record low of 89 per cent in August, compared to 92 per cent last year.

Back in October 2009, the earliest period available, 95 per cent of patients attended their first consultation appointment within two weeks.

Moira Fraser-Pearce, director of policy, campaigns and influence at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “It is unacceptable that record numbers of patients are now missing out on the two-week referral target.

“This demonstrates how critical it is that the Government addresses the NHS workforce crisis as an urgent priority – targets will only continue to be breached if the Government doesn’t take action to grow and sustain the numbers of NHS staff.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman pointed out that the number of patients being urgently referred for suspected cancer has more than doubled in 2018-19 compared to 2009-10, as well as “tens of thousands” of additional doctors and nurses in the NHS who are “all working tirelessly to deliver excellent, safe care”.

He added: "Our Interim NHS People Plan has set out immediate actions we will take to reduce vacancies and secure the staff we need for the future - including addressing pensions tax concerns, increasing university clinical placements by over 5,000 more and bolstering the workforce through greater international recruitment."

