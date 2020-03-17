Brodstock Music Festival postpones ticket sales event amid coronavirus crisis

Hipperholme Music Festival has postponed its ticket sales day but is still planning for the festival in June.

Brodstock Music Festival tickets will now go on sale on Saturday, April 25 instead of this weekend.

Organisers tweeted: "Following today’s government announcements we’ve postponed Saturday’s ticket sales event.

"Tickets will now go on sale at 10.30am on Saturday 25 April subject to any restrictions.

"Preparations continue for this years festival which takes place on Saturday 20 June.

"#staysafe."

Brodstock, which takes place on Saturday, June 20 at the Old Brodleians rugby club, attracts over 6000 revellers and more than 50 local bands and musicians apply every year for one of the 10 slots available on the outdoor stage.