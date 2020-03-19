All Catholic public worship and mass gatherings cancelled across West Yorkshire

The Catholic faith in West Yorkshire has followed suit of other religions and cancelled all public worship.

The Diocese of Leeds, which covers Calderdale and Kirklees, has made the decision to ramp up efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Catholic lockdown

Leeds Cathedral is the Mother Church of the Diocese of Leeds and will install the necessary equipment and licensing for Holy Mass to be live-streamed - and some other parishes are also investigating the possibilities of live-streaming.

Right Reverend Marcus Stock, Bishop of Leeds, said: "In this time of isolation for many of the clergy and faithful, it is vital that we remain conscious of being united as sons and daughters of God our Father.

"The temporary suspension of the public celebration of Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is an unprecedented and disturbing situation for us.

"It does, however, afford us an opportunity for solidarity with those who are elderly or suffering from long-term illnesses, who cannot be physically present at the celebration of Holy Mass with any regularity.

"It is more important than ever, during such a time of trial and uncertainty, that the voice of prayer never becomes silent and, most especially, that the Church’s Liturgy continues to be celebrated, with the active participation of the faithful, in whatever way it can.

"The continuing celebration of Mass ensures that the faithful can join in ‘Spiritual Communion’ with the priests of the Church.

"We have made prayer and liturgy resources available online to assist people as they join spiritually in that celebration or watch the live-streaming of the Mass, following its prayers at home."

No public masses will be celebrated in the Diocese of Leeds until further notice, although priests will continue to celebrate Mass in church each day on their own.

Subject to the existing hygiene and social distancing precautions, Catholic churches will remain open for private prayer in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament, but without any organised services.

Sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation, Marriage and First Holy Communion and First Confession are to be deferred until such time that the public health advice is that congregations of family and friends can gather safely.