These are the term dates for Calderdale schools in 2020

Now Christmas is over and we enter the New Year it won't be long before children across the borough will return to school.
Here are the term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in Calderdale for 2020. Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.
January 6: School opens for Spring term
February 14: School closes for Spring half term
February 24: School re-opens after Spring half term
April 3: School closes for the end of Spring half term
April 20: School opens for Summer term.
May 8: School closed for May Day / VE day
May 22: School closes for Summer half term
June 1: School re-opens after Summer half term
July 20: School closes for the end of Summer half term
September 7: School opens for Autumn term
October 23: School closes for Autumn half term
November 2: School re-opens after Autumn half term
December 18: School closes for end of Autumn term
