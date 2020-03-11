Scheme to get teenagers back into books and away from screens is launched

Students at Rastrick High School are bucking the trend and immersing themselves in books, as a result of the school’s new ‘Read Aloud’ programme.

In an effort to engage students with reading, the school has invested a substantial amount of money on popular teenage fiction designed to improve students’ fluency, widen vocabulary knowledge and to promote reading for pleasure.

The scheme aims to get teenagers back into books and away from screens and technology.

As part of the school’s investment in the programme, each student has been gifted their own copy of a carefully selected novel to enjoy.

Read more: Last Tango in Halifax references Happy Valley as two Calderdale TV shows crossover



The selected reading list is rich and varied to appeal to all reading interests; some of the highlights include Noughts and Crosses by Malorie Blackman, Private Peaceful by Michael Morpurgo and Roll of Thunder Hear My Cry by D. E Mildred.

‘Read Aloud’ promotes the power of reading aloud to students and is centred around the teacher modelling reading aloud to the class, whilst pausing to clarify new vocabulary, make connections and discuss ‘big ideas’ that books offer.

Students are then encouraged to volunteer themselves to read aloud to their classmates

Beth Brown, Lead Teacher of Literacy at Rastrick High School said: “National research reveals that only a small percentage of teenagers are read to daily by an adult and it can be difficult to motivate teenagers to read independently.

Now, all our students are able to enjoy this experience and learn reading skills from a skilled reader. Read Aloud has been extremely popular and successful amongst our students and praised by parents.”