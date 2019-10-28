Rastrick High School’s student choir to perform at Royal Albert Hall

The Rastrick High School’s student choir is preparing for the performance of a lifetime.

The choir has been chosen to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

More than 115 students from the choir will perform at the Music for Youth Proms at the world-famous music venue on Tuesday, November 12.

The school’s senior choir is the only one from Yorkshire chosen to perform this year.

The Music for Youth Proms are a celebration of the entire Music for Youth annual season, with the event’s website stating the concert ‘showcases high quality performances from some of the UK’s most creative, innovative and energetic young musicians’.

At the concert, the choir will perform Wings by Birdy, which has been arranged by the school’s Lowe Brass tutor and will be sung with sign language throughout.

Students will also perform When You Believe from the film The Prince of Egypt, as well as performing with all of this year’s Music for Youth participants as a massed ensemble.

Charlie Rhodes, director of choirs at Rastrick High School, said: “To reach this point, the choir first performed at the Calderdale Regional Music Festival which was hosted at our school earlier this year.

“These festivals took place all over the UK, and mentors from Music for Youth chose their favourite performances to take part in the Music for Youth national festival in July.

“From there, we were thrilled to be chosen to go forward to the Royal Albert Hall.”

Steve Evans, headteacher at Rastrick High School, said: “It’s all systems go now as the choir will be rehearsing two to three times a week in the lead up to the concert.”