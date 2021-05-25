New Multi Academy Trust launches in Calderdale

Steve Evans, CEO of the Polaris Multi Academy Trust.

The Polaris Multi Academy Trust has been established to benefit the learning experience and improve outcomes for students across the region and beyond.

The MAT is a family of schools across West Yorkshire that have come together by their collective desire to share best practice and ultimately provide every child and young person in the MAT, opportunities, experiences and aspirations to reach beyond their potential.

This is a very positive development for education across the region. Not only will the formation of the Polaris MAT ensure schools within the trust are at the forefront of educational research, but it will also enable collaborative working, leading to further improvement and success for each school.

Whilst this is an exciting new venture for all parties, the Polaris MAT understands what makes each school unique and the ethos behind the MAT is to preserve and celebrate schools’ identities. This is a partnership whereby each school can build upon their existing successes whilst simultaneously maintaining their individuality and uniqueness.

The schools that currently form the MAT are, Rastrick High School, Luddendenfoot Academy, Siddal Primary and Field Lane Primary, with Rastrick High School being the founding and lead school in the MAT.

Steve Evans, CEO of the Polaris Multi Academy Trust said: “The Polaris Multi Academy Trust is founded on guiding schools to deliver the very highest standards of education to all our children and young people. This ethos across all our schools was key in starting this partnership and will be at the forefront of our thinking now and in the future.

"We aim to grow our Trust to enable more likeminded leaders in education to share in our desire to work in partnership, providing an enjoyable, challenging and supportive experience for children, young people and staff alike.”

Duncan Brundell – Chair of the Board of Directors at Rastrick High School, said: “As Chair of the Board of Directors at Rastrick High School, I was delighted to be a part of the shaping of the Polaris Multi Academy Trust. The collaboration of schools is crucial to providing the best education possible for our communities. As a trust, we strive to unite and strengthen schools to achieve the absolute best for all our students.”

Rebecca Denham, Director of Primary Phase said: “In my previous role as the CEO of Brighter Futures Trust, forming a partnership with Rastrick High School as part of the Polaris Multi Academy Trust was the natural next step in the progression for our schools.

"The partners within the trust share the same aspirational vision and values for the children within our schools.