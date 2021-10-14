Principal Samantha Hirst and some pupils after major renovations at Trinity Academy St Chad’s, Hove Edge, Brighouse. Pictures: Bruce Fitzgerald

Trinity Academy St Chad’s has undergone an exterior facelift with more renovation work just completed inside the school to improve and enhance the facilities and learning environment for pupils.

This investment by the Trust has seen improvements to the front entrance of the building with the addition of a new learning and resource centre and locker room for pupils.

New look learning areas and classrooms

The reception area has been opened up to create more space for visitors, and the staff room relocated to accommodate these changes in layout.

Principal, Samantha Hirst said of the developments: “I am delighted to see the result of the renovation work that has been ongoing over recent months.

"This has transformed the academy both inside and out, making it a more modern, vibrant and stimulating environment for pupils, staff and visitors.

"We are determined to deliver the same outstanding education, in excellent facilities, to our pupils, that is provided in all academies in the Trust.

New look for Trinity Academy St Chad’s

"We can’t wait to welcome parents at our upcoming Reception open events next week, to see the transformation.”

Pupils are enjoying the bright new areas within the school building combined with the upgraded outdoor facilities within the school grounds, incorporating comprehensive sports and play equipment, trim trail, plus new cycle shelters and bikes. To keep everyone active, all pupils participate in the ‘daily mile’.

The school became Trinity Academy St Chad’s in March 2019 when it joined Trinity Multi-Academy Trust (MAT).