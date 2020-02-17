New head appointed at Hipperholme Grammar School

The Board of Governors of Hipperholme Grammar School (HGSF) has announced the appointment of Nicholas James as Head of the Hipperholme Foundation from September 2020.

He will take over from Jackie Griffiths, the current Head who will retire this summer.

Nicholas James is currently Deputy Principal at Oldham Hulme Grammar School, where he has also taught History and Politics since 1994.

On accepting his position Mr James said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed by the Governing Body as the next Head of Foundation at Hipperholme Grammar School.

"It will be a great privilege to lead and serve the school.

"The school has a proud tradition of offering a first class, all-round education to its pupils, and I have already sensed the warmth of the school community, as well as the sense of belonging amongst the pupils and staff.

"My aim will be to build on these foundations to lead the school through its next phase of development to ensure that the education provided is outstanding, and that pupils continue to be happy, confident and successful.”

Mr James will be visiting HGSF on occasions during the rest of the school year, so that he can work closely with Mrs Griffiths to ensure a seamless transition in the Autumn.

Mrs Griffiths said: “I am thrilled to be able to welcome Nicholas to Hipperholme; he comes with a wealth of experience and tremendous enthusiasm.

"I am confident that he will use his leadership skills to take Hipperholme forward into an exciting future in which the school will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Reverend Canon James Allison, Chairman of the HGSF Board of Governors said: “The Hipperholme Grammar School Foundation firmly believes that, ‘ Here Great Journeys Start’ and the Board of Governors are looking forward to working with Nicholas and trust he will appreciate and enjoy the journey on which he is embarking.”