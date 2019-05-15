Lightcliffe school invites pupils past and present to mark 150 years with special service

A special service at St Matthew’s Church on Sunday, May 19 will commemorate Lightcliffe Primary School’s 150th anniversary.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the school, situated on Wakefield Road.

Class of 1959

Built in 1869 with a £5,000 donation, it has been at the centre of the Lightcliffe community ever since.

Evan Charles Sutherland Walker, who lived at nearby Crow Nest, was the original benefactor, donating not only the funds for the building but also the land.

Walker inherited the estate from his aunt Ann Walker, close friend and confidante of Ann Lister of Shibden Hall and recently portrayed by Sophie Rundle in Sally Wainwright’s Gentleman Jack, which debuts on BBC One on Sunday night.

In those days, the school was split into boys, infants and girls but has long since become mixed.

Expanding over the years, the school continues to thrive and now has more than 400 pupils.

“We’re honoured to be celebrating this very special anniversary for Lightcliffe Primary,” said head teacher Charlie Woodbridge.

“The staff and children are very proud of their school and hope it will continue its role in the community for many years to come.”

If you attended Lightcliffe Primary as a child, then the school would love to invite you to attend the special 150 year commemorative service at St Matthew’s Church, Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe on Sunday.

Refreshments will be served afterwards. Any former pupil will be welcome to share their stories with fellow past pupils.