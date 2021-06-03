There is currently no limit on the size of most primary and secondary school classes in England although infant classes – for pupils aged four to seven – have a statutory maximum of 30 pupils.

Some exceptions are permitted, such as including a child with special educational needs who is partly educated in a special school as the 31st pupil.

Increasing class sizes "impose greater workload on teachers, which is unreasonable and unacceptable and must be resisted", the NASUWT union say.

According to official Department for Education data, 39 primary schools in Calderdale have classes with more than 30 pupils.

In total the schools are home to 65 classes with more than 30 pupils, containing 2,132children.

These are the Calderdale schools with the highest number of classes which contain more than 30 pupils according to the data:

1. Whitehill Community Academy Whitehill Community Academy has 5 classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 188 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

2. Copley Primary School Copley Primary School has 4 classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 128 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

3. Northowram Primary School Northowram Primary School has 4 classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 124 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

4. Longroyde Primary School Longroyde Primary School has 4 classes with 31+ pupils in it. This means 129 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.