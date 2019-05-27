Hipperholme school selected for prestigious M&S archive scheme

Hipperholme Grammar School was one of just eight UK schools chosen by Marks and Spencer to create a special display for the Company Archive in Leeds.

Pupils from the Junior School curated a display for the ‘Marks in Time: Kids Takeover’ display, that saw eight different schools each focus on a decade of M&S history, selecting products from the private archives and creating displays to showcase the era, along with the children’s own personal touches.

Hipperholme children created the 2010-present day display, showcasing products including vegan ready meals, clothing for disabled children and a scaled down tea-set for the modern apartment.

Read: Rastrick nursery school children befriend elderly residents at local care home

Pupils wrote out display tags, detailing the history and use of the items they chose, then used skills from across the curriculum, particularly Design Technology, to create additional parts for their display.

After their hard work curating the display, the children were invited to attend the opening celebration as VIPs.

Form four pupil Anya said: “When I stepped into the M&S Company Archive my heart felt as if it was going to burst with joy!

“There was a dark curtain that fell to reveal our display, it was breath-taking.”

Classmate Darius added: “There was a countdown and when the display was shown I couldn’t believe my eyes, I was so happy.

“I saw my name on the display as well as our red school sweater, it was fantastic!”

The ‘Marks in Time: Kids Takeover’ exhibit is open to the public at the Company Archive in Leeds between Monday and Friday from 10am until 5pm.

Read: Gentleman Jack: Where to go if you want to walk in Anne Lister's footsteps