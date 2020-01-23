Here's how Calderdale A-level centres performed in latest school league tables

The A-level league tables have been released today (Thursday) and Calderdale students have performed the second best in West Yorkshire.

Schools are ranked on the percentage of A-level students achieving three grades of AAB or higher, at least two of which are subjects which are preferred by Russell Group Universities. Schools in Calderdale saw 13% of students achieve three grades of AAB or higher, lower than the national average of 16.5%. Calderdale, however, is the second best in West Yorkshire judged by these measures, coming just under Kirklees. The figures have been released by the Department for Education.

1. North Halifax Grammar School Achieving AAB or higher in at least 2 facilitating subjects - 19.4% (165 students)

2. Brighouse High School Achieving AAB or higher in at least 2 facilitating subjects - 16.3% (43 students)

3. Rishworth School Achieving AAB or higher in at least 2 facilitating subjects - 15.0% (20 students)

4. The Crossley Heath School Achieving AAB or higher in at least 2 facilitating subjects - 14.7% (116 students)

