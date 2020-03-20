Coronavirus: Vulnerable children centres soldier on as mainstream schools shut

Education facilities providing services for the most vulnerable of children are soldiering on as mainstream schools shut today.

Mainstream schools, nurseries, sixth forms, and colleges have closed their doors across Calderdale in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Photo of William Henry Smith School preparing food packs for delivery to students and to local foodbanks whose stick is running dry due to supermarkets being empty

This follows the Government announcement made on Wednesday most schools, nurseries, sixth forms and colleges across England are to close from today until further notice, while special schools will remain open for children with special needs, both nationally and in Calderdale.

Sue Ackroyd, principal at The William Henry Smith School, said: "Whilst the Government has made a decision for all schools to close from tomorrow, they've asked organisations who provide services for the most vulnerable children to try and maintain some level of service.

"With this in mind, we're currently open to students in attendance.

"Over the next couple of days, we'll continue to review our school staffing levels to allow continuity for our most vulnerable children.

"We're very conscious of the impact this is having on families and will continue to offer emotional support.

"Families will receive learning packs in the next day or two.

"We're conscious of families who are entitled to free school meals, therefore we are looking to the possibility of committing to a supermarket food voucher.

"Our work in the community continues and we are liaising with nursing homes and food banks to offer our help and supplies.

"As you are aware, things are changing on a daily basis.

Please continue to check the school’s website for information and updates and, or contact the school directly."

In response to Government advice, in Calderdale a number of schools, nurseries, childminders and other registered childcare settings will open only for vulnerable children and children of ‘key workers’ where they can, from Monday.

Another school staying staying open to the public during the outbreak is Ravenscliffe High School, on Skircoat Green.

Ravenscliffe headteacher, Martin Moorman said: "We've to do what we can do and the challenges [we] face are minimal compared to those facing the challenges elderly and vulnerable and more medically vulnerable students and staff and our parents who are worried sick.

"I think they know and trust us.

"We're trying to do our best for all of them.

"The Government say we should try to open, so we will - I don’t blame the Government.

"They're making it up as they go and trying to do it to the best of their ability with the knowledge that lives are at stake within every decision they make.

"It's frustrated me when they refer to all schools closing because clearly they aren’t asking all schools to close.

"Special schools are being asked to stay open."

Brighouse High School headteacher, Richard Horsfield said: "We're continuing to work hard to support our pupils and staff through uncertain times.

"We've maintained full provision this week and are opening next week for the children of key workers and the most vulnerable pupils.

"Those pupils not in school will be remote learning through the fantastic resources our dedicated staff have prepared. We are continuing to aim to deliver the curriculum, care and pastoral support that we're proud of in our school."

Hipperholme Grammar School, Jackie Griffiths said: "In these unprecedented circumstances, our priorities are to ensure the quality of the ongoing education of our pupils and of course the need to ensure the health, safety and well being of the entire school community.

"We're providing on-site education for children of key-workers, but in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, we are running a full timetable of lessons remotely to those children who are working at home.

"Our remote learning capability is robust and is fully intended to ensure the continued provision of education to all our pupils."

We are pleased that our parents are continuing to support our alternative provision and thank them for their understanding during this difficult time.

Vulnerable children include those who have a social worker and those with education, health and care (EHC) plans.

Social workers are working with local parents and carers to assess the best options for their children.

Special schools, colleges and local authorities have been advised to assess, on a case-by-case basis, the health and safeguarding needs of students on an education, health and care (EHC) plan.

Calderdale Council have emphasised for some, they'll be safer in an education provision, and for others, they will be safer at home.

Leaders and parents are asked to make these decisions and the Council will support them as required.

In order to continue to offer critical services as part of the country’s ongoing response to COVID-19, children of ‘key workers’ who form a central part of the effort are able to continue to attend school, college or childcare settings if this is appropriate for the family.

A spokeswoman from Calderdale National Education Union, said: "Calderdale National Education Union welcomes the Government’s announcement that schools will now close.

"It's better for this to take place in an ordered way than the chaotic pattern of closures that was developing.

"We also welcome the clarity that SATs, GCSE, AS, and A-Level exams are to be cancelled.

"We think this offers some degree of reassurance to teachers, their students and parents, as educators were increasingly being torn between continuing to provide an education to their pupils and ensuring the safety of the school community and their families.

"The National Education Union will continue discussions as to what limited opening of schools will involve, how schools can deliver some kind of remote learning and what will happen to those students due to sit their GCSE, AS and A-level exams this summer.

"Now, more than anything else, the Government needs to concentrate on ensuring that children in food poverty are fed during this awful crisis.

"That’s not just the children who are on free school meals - this emergency will mean many families will suddenly lose their income or are not able to survive on the basic levels of statutory sick pay."

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: “This is a very long list and could result in some schools having the majority of pupils attending.

"This will not achieve the goal of slowing the spread of the virus.

"So it is vitally important that parents follow government advice to keep their children at home, wherever possible.

"Schools can only accommodate a limited number of children and the fewer children making the journey to school, and the fewer children in educational settings, the lower the risk that the virus can spread.”

There are eight groups of key workers:

Health and social care

Education and childcare

Key public services

Local and national government

Food and other necessary goods

Public safety and national security

Transport

Utilities, communication and financial services

Adam Wilkinson, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, said: “We know the announcement about education and nursery closures will be causing concern for many parents and carers.

"Locally, we’re doing everything we can to support people through this extremely challenging time, whilst ensuring community resilience and reduced risk to people in line with Government guidance.

“We're working closely with the Department for Education and all headteachers throughout Calderdale to coordinate the response and to give clear information to parents and carers. Thank you to everyone who is working tirelessly to respond.”

The Government has issued guidance to ensure pupils who are eligible for free school meals continue to receive their meals.

Schools will, if they can, prepare meals or food parcels that can be delivered to, or collected by, families. If schools are unable to use their current provider to offer free school meals they can use other local initiatives such as other schools or local charities, or provide families with supermarket vouchers. The Government is developing a national approach to providing support through supermarket and shop vouchers. Parents will have a choice of either e-vouchers where available, or gift cards.

More information on closures is available at: www.calderdale.gov.uk/coronavirus