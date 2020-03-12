Children in Clifton happy with new slide after two years without one

Children in Clifton are celebrating their new replacement slide after being without one for two and a half years.

Until recently the park near St John’s Primary Academy only had two sets of two swings and a small climbing frame, all in total need of refurbishment.

In just under a year the Clifton Village Community Association (CVCA) has raised £10,000 from successful grant applications - Calderdale Voluntary and Community Sector Small Grants Scheme, the Community Foundation for Calderdale, Lloyds Banking Group plus the funds raised by Clifton residents from the 2019 Clifton Scarecrow Festival - to help towards the purchase of two Springies and the slide.

Read more: 14 pictures looking at Woolshops in Halifax through the decades

The residents of Clifton have been very generous with their support and have been very pleased to see the progress made. At the opening event Councillor Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) installed the acknowledgement plaque for the slide.

Mollie from class F at St John’s Primary Academy won the lucky prize draw to be “first down the slide”.

The Play Park Team would be very grateful of any sponsorship from local people or businesses in Clifton and Brighouse to help sponsor the funding for the new seating/ tables in time for summer.

Anyone interested can contact the Play Park Team at CVCAplayparkproject@gmail.co