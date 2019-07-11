Children create area for wildlife

Hipperholme Grammar School’s Early Years Department recently held its annual summer party event.
This year the celebrations were based around a “Garden Party” and the day was rounded off by the official opening of a new planting space.
Cathy Roper (retired Hipperholme teacher) was invited to officially open the garden.
A spokesman said: “The school has continued to develop its facilities and the experiences it offers, and this year its focus was to create a growing space.
“The children wanted the area to encourage wildlife, be beautiful, colourful and a space to learn about how to grow different plants.”