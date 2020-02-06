Calderdale schools are top of the class in latest league tables.

Calderdale pupils have shown they are top of class in the latest secondary school league tables, published today (Thursday) by the Department for Education, by performing above the national average.

The two tables see schools ranked on Progress 8, a measure which looks at how much improvement is made by pupils at the school and Attainment 8, which looks at the raw attainment from pupils in their best eight subjects, including English and Maths, during Key Stage Four (GCSEs).

The Crossley Heath School, Halifax had the best Attainment 8 score out of all the schools in Calderdale with 72.9 and Trinity Academy Halifax tops the Progress 8 table with 0.61.

Attainment 8 measures how well pupils have performed in up to 8 qualifications, which include English, maths, 3 English Baccalaureate, qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and 3 other additional approved qualifications opens in a new window.

Progress 8 looks at how much progress pupils at this school made between the end of key stage 2 and the end of key stage 4, compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2. This is based on results in up to 8 qualifications, which include English, maths, 3 English Baccalaureate, qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and 3 other additional approved qualifications opens in a new window.

For all state funded schools in England, the average Progress 8 score was-0.03. Overall Calderdale scored 0.03 which places it above the national average.

Calderdale was also above the Attainment 8 national average of 44.7, scoring 49.2.

To see the full Progress 8 league table for Calderdale click here and to see the full Attainment 8 league table click here.

